Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.