AIA Group Ltd Sells 11,325 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,920 shares of company stock worth $6,188,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

