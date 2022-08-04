AIA Group Ltd Acquires 4,028 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

