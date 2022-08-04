Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Holdings Reduced by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

