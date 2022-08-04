CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.32 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 188.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

