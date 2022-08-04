AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,407 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $938,855. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

