CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 36,139 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,791 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

