CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.23 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

