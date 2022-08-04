CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 329 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

