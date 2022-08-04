CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $429.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

