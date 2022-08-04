CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

