Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $223.10 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

