CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,505 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 307,430 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

