CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of B2Gold worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

