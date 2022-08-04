Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

NYSE NOC opened at $481.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

