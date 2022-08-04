IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

