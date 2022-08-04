IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

