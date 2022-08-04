IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $524.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.32 and its 200 day moving average is $503.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.