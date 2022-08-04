LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LXP. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LXP opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.