NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,074,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NeoPhotonics

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Stock Performance

NYSE:NPTN opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

