iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1,042.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

