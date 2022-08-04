IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.