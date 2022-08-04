IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 110,980 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 14,856.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 372,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 6.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of PTON opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

