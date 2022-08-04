IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,148.03 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2,029.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

