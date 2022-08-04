IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.