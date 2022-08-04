China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.30

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 196263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

China Construction Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.9224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.42%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

