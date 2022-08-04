Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.14. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 3,102 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Up 1.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
