IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,032 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $145.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.84.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.