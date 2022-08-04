IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,447 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.