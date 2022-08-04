South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 44.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 44.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 109,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 211,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

