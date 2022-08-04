Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 5.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 3,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 137,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

