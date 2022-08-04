Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 42,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 900,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Vuzix Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

About Vuzix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 154.8% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vuzix by 97.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.