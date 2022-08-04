Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.02. 13,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 311,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

