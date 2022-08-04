Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 5.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.06% of Visa worth $262,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.