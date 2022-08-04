IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,182,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 85,940 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

