Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,645 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $4,722,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

