KBC Group NV Purchases 69,419 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,419 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of FMC worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

