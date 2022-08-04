Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 16,967 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 10,527 call options.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

