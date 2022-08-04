Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Trading Down 2.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $327.10 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $346.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

