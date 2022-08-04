Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,622 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Fastly Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.