Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 353 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

