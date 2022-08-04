Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $34,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

