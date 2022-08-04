KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

