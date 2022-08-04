KBC Group NV Sells 2,835 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

