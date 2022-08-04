Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

