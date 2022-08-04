IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,946 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KKR opened at $53.29 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

