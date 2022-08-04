IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,366,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,563,000 after buying an additional 850,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

