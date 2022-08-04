MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $890.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.74 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $727.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

