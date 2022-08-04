IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.15 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

