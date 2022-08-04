Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,871 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

FNF stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

